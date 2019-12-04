Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Williams was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.

Williams caught five of seven targets for a career-high 117 yards during Week 13's loss to the Broncos, an effort which included a highlight-reel grab on 4th-and-11 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but he's emerged from the contest nursing a knee issue. It's certainly encouraging that the 25-year-old receiver isn't being held out of practice entirely, and there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing any time. A total lack of success in the end zone this season has hampered Williams' fantasy upside, but he'll look to account for some positive regression in Jacksonville on Sunday.

