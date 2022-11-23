Williams (ankle) is slated to log a limited practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that coach Brandon Staley indicated that Williams, who was limited to just six snaps in this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after aggravating his previous ankle injury, has a chance to play this weekend against the Cardinals. If, however, Williams is unavailable versus Arizona, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to see added wideout snaps in Week 12 alongside Keenan Allen.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Ankle aggravation downplayed•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't return after ankle injury•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Re-injures ankle on SNF•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: In line for typical snap count•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to play Sunday•