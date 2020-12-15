Williams (back) was limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
Williams had an early exit from the Chargers' Week 14 win against the Falcons, lasting just two snaps in the process. The oft-injured wide receiver mostly has avoided the injury bug this season, but now with a back issue in tow there's a chance he'll miss his second game of the campaign. Wednesday's report may provide a glimpse into Williams' potential to suit up for Thursday's game at Las Vegas.
