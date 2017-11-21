Williams (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report.

Entering Sunday's game against the Bills, Williams had put together four catches (on seven targets) for 46 yards across the first four appearances of the season. He proceeded to surpass those marks in both receptions (five) and targets (eight) while posting a career-high 38 yards Sunday. Until further notice, Williams' reps will remain under a cap due to the knee injury that delayed his professional debut.