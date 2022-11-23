Williams (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Previous reports indicated that Williams was in line to log a limited practice, but ultimately the wideout was officially listed as a non-participant Wednesday. Per Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site, coach Brandon Staley noted Monday that the ankle re-aggravation Williams sustained in Week 11 was "not a significant re-injury," but following Wednesday's absence, Williams' status will need to be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he's limited or out this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to see added snaps versus Arizona alongside Keenan Allen.
