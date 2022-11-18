Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing fully Friday.

The same applies to Keenan Allen (hamstring), with both pass catchers trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Williams feels good to go for Week 11, but given his official questionable designation, the wideout's status will need to be verified once the Chargers' inactives are posted. Ideally, added context with regard to both Williams and Allen will surface ahead of the first wave of games this weekend, but at this stage things appear to be looking up for Williams, who last played Week 7.