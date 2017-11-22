Chargers' Mike Williams: Listed as questionable for Thanksgiving
Williams (knee) remained limited at practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas.
Williams was also listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday, marking his first appearances on the injury report since he made his NFL debut Week 6 against the Raiders. He set new personal bests for catches (five), targets (eight), yards (38) and snaps (41) in Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills, but most of his work came in the second half of a blowout. Williams could have the No. 3 receiver role all to himself if he's able to play in Thursday's game and Travis Benjamin (abdomen) can't do the same. Benjamin also is considered questionable after being listed as a limited participant throughout the week.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited walk-through Monday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags five passes in dominant win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches one of two targets•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Could see expanded role•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...