Williams (knee) remained limited at practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas.

Williams was also listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday, marking his first appearances on the injury report since he made his NFL debut Week 6 against the Raiders. He set new personal bests for catches (five), targets (eight), yards (38) and snaps (41) in Sunday's 54-24 win over the Bills, but most of his work came in the second half of a blowout. Williams could have the No. 3 receiver role all to himself if he's able to play in Thursday's game and Travis Benjamin (abdomen) can't do the same. Benjamin also is considered questionable after being listed as a limited participant throughout the week.