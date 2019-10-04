Chargers' Mike Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports,
Popper adds that Williams was able to practice fully Friday, as was Travis Benjamin (hip), which suggests that barring any setbacks, the Chargers seem likely to have their top three wideout options available this weekend. Williams has caught eight passes (on 15 targets) for 157 yards in three games to date, but he proved last season when he scored 10 TDs that he can be a key weapon for the team near the goal line.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Logs another limited practice session•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: May practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses another practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...