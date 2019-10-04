Chargers' Mike Williams: Listed as questionable

Williams (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports,

Popper adds that Williams was able to practice fully Friday, as was Travis Benjamin (hip), which suggests that barring any setbacks, the Chargers seem likely to have their top three wideout options available this weekend. Williams has caught eight passes (on 15 targets) for 157 yards in three games to date, but he proved last season when he scored 10 TDs that he can be a key weapon for the team near the goal line.