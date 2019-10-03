Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Logs another limited practice session

Williams (back) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Consecutive limited practices have Williams trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches, but it remains to be seen if he heads into that contest listed as questionable, or free from a Week 5 injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories