Chargers' Mike Williams: Logs another limited practice session
Williams (back) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Consecutive limited practices have Williams trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches, but it remains to be seen if he heads into that contest listed as questionable, or free from a Week 5 injury designation.
