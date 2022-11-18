Williams (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The same goes for Keenan Allen (hamstring) and DeAndre Carter (ribs), with Friday's final injury report set to further context with regard to the trio's Week 11 status. Williams, who was also limited Wednesday, ran routes at practice Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, but at this stage the wideout's status for Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Chiefs remains unclear.
