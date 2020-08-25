Coach Anthony Lynn isn't sure if Williams (shoulder) will be available for Week 1, saying the wide receiver will be "out for a while," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Williams sprained his shoulder during Sunday's practice and now appears likely to miss the rest of training camp. The Chargers haven't ruled him out for Week 1 at Cincinnati, but at the very least, he figures to have a spot on the injury report. The team's wideout depth behind Williams and Keenan Allen is a major weakness, with Jalen Guyton, Darius Jennings, Joe Reed and K.J. Hill the top candidates to fill in.