Williams (hamstring) is trending in the right direction for Monday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Williams is officially listed as questionable after putting together back-to-back limited practices, but it looks as though he's got a fair shot at taking the field. A final word on the big-bodied wideout's status may not come until the Chargers' inactives are released ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
