Williams (back), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the wideout was a "true game-time decision," but Schefter's latest dispatch suggests that Williams is trending in the wrong direction as the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. The Chargers will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff, at which point Williams' status will be officially clarified. Schefter also relays that Keenan Allen (hamstring) is likely to be limited even if he avoids the inactive list, so quarterback Justin Herbert could have to rely on young wideouts Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and KJ Hill more than usual in Week 15.