Williams recorded four receptions on four targets for 76 yards in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts.

Williams saw limited targets, as Keenan Allen dominated opportunity among the Chargers' pass catchers. However, Williams made the most of his looks, tallying gains of 26, 16, 16 and 14 yards. Though he's scored only one touchdown across three games since returning from an ankle injury, Williams has at least four receptions and 67 yards in each of those matchups.