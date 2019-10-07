Play

Chargers' Mike Williams: Makes six catches versus Broncos

Williams (back) caught six of 13 targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Listed as questionable with an injury heading in, Williams started and led Chargers wideouts in targets, catches, and receiving yards. He nearly added a couple of big gains to his ledger but came up short on several occasions as he hauled in less than half of the passes sent his way. Still, it was a positive sign to see Williams so involved after missing last week's game, and he should be good to go for next Sunday's home matchup against the Steelers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories