Chargers' Mike Williams: Makes six catches versus Broncos
Williams (back) caught six of 13 targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.
Listed as questionable with an injury heading in, Williams started and led Chargers wideouts in targets, catches, and receiving yards. He nearly added a couple of big gains to his ledger but came up short on several occasions as he hauled in less than half of the passes sent his way. Still, it was a positive sign to see Williams so involved after missing last week's game, and he should be good to go for next Sunday's home matchup against the Steelers.
