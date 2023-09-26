The Chargers placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

This is merely a procedural move after an MRI confirmed Monday that Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Week 3 action against the Vikings. He'll thus end his 2023 campaign with 19 catches (on 26 targets) for 249 yards and one touchdown in three appearances. In Williams' place, Joshua Palmer and rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston are expected to step into the void created by Williams' absence alongside No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen.