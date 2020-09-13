The Chargers are optimistic that Williams (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, will be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As of late Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Williams was trending toward sitting out the season opener after he was limited in practice throughout the week due to the sprained AC joint he suffered in training camp, but the wideout's outlook apparently improved overnight. Rapoport notes that at this stage, Williams' availability for the opener is not 100 percent locked in, as the Chargers want to see how he fares in warmups before deciding on his status. Even if Williams gets the green light to play, he would be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, given his limited familiarity with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor along with the fact that he could still be compromised by the injury.