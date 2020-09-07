Head coach Anthony Lynn said Williams (shoulder) is a "game-time decision" for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

On Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that the Chargers were preparing to play without Williams for most of September, so Lynn's announcement is a clear contradiction. When Williams was first diagnosed with a sprained shoulder on Aug. 25, he was given a 2-to-4 week timeline, and Sunday's game will be nearly three weeks after the injury. His final status will likely depend on how the injury responds during practice this week.