The Chargers may be without Williams (shoulder) for most of September, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Williams is nearly two weeks removed from suffering a sprained shoulder, which was expected to require 2-to-4 weeks to recover. If the absence includes Week 1 and at least one of the Chargers' two subsequent games, he's clearly trending toward the latter end of that range. As long as Williams is sidelined, snaps at outside receiver will be available for Jalen Guyton and Joe Reed.