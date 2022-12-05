Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Williams (ankle) should take part in practice this week, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Williams continues to deal with the ankle injury that has limited him to one game since getting hurt back in Week 7. In that one appearance Week 11 against the Chiefs, he aggravated it after six offensive snaps on his only catch, a 15-yarder, along the right sideline and hasn't practiced in the meantime, missing back-to-back contests. The Chargers will reconvene for on-field work Wednesday, at which point the team will reveal whether or not Williams was able to participate in drills.