Chargers' Mike Williams: May practice Wednesday

Coach Anthony Lynn noted Wednesday that Williams' back is feeling better, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams, who missed Week 4's win over the Dolphins, might practice Wednesday, but even if he doesn't, the fact that his back issue appears to be calming down suggests that the wideout could play Sunday against the Broncos.

