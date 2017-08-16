Chargers coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged that Williams (back) could begin the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Lynn also said Williams is at least three weeks away from practicing, which essentially rules the first-round pick out for Week 1. Said to be targeting an October return, Williams will be ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season if he isn't removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list by Sept. 2. A cautious approach makes sense, considering the Chargers have a more than capable trio of veteran wideouts in Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin. The team's impressive depth at the position could leave Williams with a limited role even if/when he gets back to full strength this season.