Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses another practice Thursday

Williams (back) did not practice Thursday.

Having logged back-to-back missed sessions, Williams' practice participation Friday will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. With Travis Benjamin (hip) also missing practice, the Chargers' healthiest wideouts are currently Keenan Allen and Dontrelle Inman.

