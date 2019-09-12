Williams (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

What Williams is able to do at practice Friday, if anything, will be telling with regard to his Week 2 status. If he can't play Sunday against the Lions, added opportunities would be on tap for Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman.

