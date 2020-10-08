Williams (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Coach Anthony Lynn said that Williams is "slowly working his way back" after having missed the Chargers' Week 4 contest against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, per Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. Williams will have two more chances to resume practicing before being tagged with an official injury designation for Monday's upcoming game against the Saints, but for now it looks as though he's trending in the wrong direction.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Won't play Week 4•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not practicing Friday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Another missed practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Picks up hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Does little in Week 2•