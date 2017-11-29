Chargers' Mike Williams: Misses practice Wednesday
Williams (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Per Hayley Elwood of Chargers.com, the wideout is still sore and considered day-to-day by coach Anthony Lynn. Williams will be evaluated at end of the week, but at this stage, his status for Sunday's game against the Browns is cloudy.
