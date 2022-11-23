Williams (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic previously reported that Williams was set to practice on a limited basis, but ultimately, the wideout wasn't able to log any recorded activity. Per Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site, head coach Brandon Staley noted Monday that the ankle aggravation Williams sustained Week 11 against the Chiefs was "not a significant re-injury," but following Wednesday's absence, the receiver's status will need to be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Williams is out this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to see added snaps at receiver alongside Keenan Allen.
