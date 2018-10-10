Chargers' Mike Williams: Nabs three passes
Williams caught three of four targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win over Oakland. He added a three-yard run during the contest.
The Chargers pass offense is somewhat unique in that running back Melvin Gordon is -- in many ways -- the team's No. 2 receiver. Williams has been targeted more than four times just twice thus far this season, but his size has helped him garner value in the red zone. Three of his 15 receptions have gone for touchdowns. Williams is a solid option in games in which the Chargers offense has an opportunity to provide him with several shots in the red zone. That doesn't figure to be the case on Sunday as Los Angeles travels to Cleveland to take on one of the league's best pass defenses.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Only manages three targets in win•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Snags two touchdowns despite loss•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches first career touchdown•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: In line for more work•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Sets career high for snaps•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Solid in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...