Williams caught three of four targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win over Oakland. He added a three-yard run during the contest.

The Chargers pass offense is somewhat unique in that running back Melvin Gordon is -- in many ways -- the team's No. 2 receiver. Williams has been targeted more than four times just twice thus far this season, but his size has helped him garner value in the red zone. Three of his 15 receptions have gone for touchdowns. Williams is a solid option in games in which the Chargers offense has an opportunity to provide him with several shots in the red zone. That doesn't figure to be the case on Sunday as Los Angeles travels to Cleveland to take on one of the league's best pass defenses.