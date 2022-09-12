Williams recorded just two receptions (four targets) for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

One would have figured Keenan Allen leaving early due to a hamstring injury would have set the stage for a big day from the 27-year-old, but those who followed the up-and-down roller coaster of the Williams' 2021 season shouldn't have been surprised by Sunday's outcome. Instead Allen's absence meant a pass-catcher-by-committee approach as no one from the Chargers saw more than four targets. Expect Williams to be a larger focus if Allen is expected to miss time with the likes of DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer operating as second-tier options.