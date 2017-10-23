Williams did not catch either of his two targets during the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

None of his other wide receiver brethren performed admirably well Sunday, with Keenan Allen recording the most receiving yards (43) of the group. Still, Williams only saw 14 offensive snaps, the lowest of any Chargers receiver, and appears to be a comfortable fourth option on the team's depth chart.

