Chargers' Mike Williams: No catches Sunday
Williams did not catch either of his two targets during the 21-0 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
None of his other wide receiver brethren performed admirably well Sunday, with Keenan Allen recording the most receiving yards (43) of the group. Still, Williams only saw 14 offensive snaps, the lowest of any Chargers receiver, and appears to be a comfortable fourth option on the team's depth chart.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Catches pass in debut•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Could make season debut Sunday•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Still not certain for Week 6•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...