Williams is not practicing Wednesday for reasons unrelated to injury, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Williams will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots, so there's not yet any real reason to worry about his availability. In the meantime, Jalen Guyton stands to handle increased practice reps alongside to wideout Keenan Allen.
