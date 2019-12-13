Chargers' Mike Williams: Not listed on injury report

Williams (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The latest in what appears to be a multi-week pattern, Williams has been a limited participant at practice for three consecutive weeks due to a knee issue, but it hasn't kept the big-bodied wide receiver off the field come Sunday. Despite recording three or less catches in five of the last six games, Williams has quietly continued to improve on what is shaping up to be a career season for the 25-year-old, finally finding his way into the end zone in Week 14 against Jacksonville.