Williams (back) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
That's not a good sign with regard to Williams' Week 4 status and if he's ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, added opportunities behind top wide receiver Keenan Allen would be available for Jalen Guyton and KJ Hill.
