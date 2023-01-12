Williams (back) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Williams logged 'DNP' listings both Tuesday and Wednesday, and the wideout's absence from the early stages of Thursday's session suggest that he's no lock to be available for Saturday's playoff opener against the Jaguars. The Chargers' upcoming injury report is in line to add further context to Williams' status for the contest.
