Williams gathered in four of his five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

Williams briefly left the game in the second quarter after taking a strong shot to the head, but the big-bodied target returned shortly after and wound up having a critical catch in the fourth quarter to extend a critical scoring drive. Even prior to the injury, Williams wasn't a massive offensive focus as the Chargers tallied nearly 240 yards on the ground. At least rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston didn't end up threatening Williams' workload as the 22-year-old had just two catches for nine yards.