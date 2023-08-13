Williams isn't on pace to play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Rams, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers will keep Williams, Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer (undisclosed) and John Hightower on the sideline for their exhibition opener. With Jalen Guyton (knee) on the active/PUP list, the team's available wide receivers are Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Keelan Doss, among others. Williams' next opportunity for game action will happen Sunday, Aug. 20 against the Saints.