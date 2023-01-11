Williams (back) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was listed as a 'DNP' in Tuesday's walk-though, so what the wideout is able to do during Thursday's session should be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up for Saturday night's playoff opener against the Jaguars. On Monday, coach Brandon Staley noted that Williams -- who sustained a back contusion in Week 18 -- is expected to practice at some point this week and then be available to face Jacksonville.