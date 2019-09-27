Chargers' Mike Williams: Not spotted at practice
Williams (back) was not seen during the early portion Friday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Travis Benjamin (hip), so with that in mind, the Chargers' healthiest wideouts are currently Keenan Allen and Dontrelle Inman. We'll circle back on Williams' status later Friday to see if he's deemed as questionable or out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
