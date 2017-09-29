Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

The Chargers waited until the final Week 4 injury report to make a decision on Williams, who has been practicing on a limited basis for two weeks at this point. The next opportunity to make his professional debut arrives Oct. 8 against the Giants in New York. In the meantime, Philip Rivers will continue to lean on wideouts Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin in the passing attack.