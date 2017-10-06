Chargers' Mike Williams: Officially out for Week 5
Williams (back) has been ruled out for the Chargers' game Sunday against the Giants, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The Chargers' decision to keep Williams out isn't surprising, as head coach Anthony Lynn indicated two days earlier that the wideout likely wouldn't make his NFL debut until at least Week 6 against the Raiders. Williams' combination of size and speed impressed the Chargers enough for the team to make him a top-10 pick back in April, but because of the extensive time he's missed while recovering from a herniated disc, it may be tough for him to earn a notable role in the Los Angeles passing attack as a rookie.
More News
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Unlikely to return for Week 5•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited again this week•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Not yet set for pro debut•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Continues to be limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Getting closer to NFL debut•
-
Chargers' Mike Williams: Out again in Week 3•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...