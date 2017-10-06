Williams (back) has been ruled out for the Chargers' game Sunday against the Giants, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers' decision to keep Williams out isn't surprising, as head coach Anthony Lynn indicated two days earlier that the wideout likely wouldn't make his NFL debut until at least Week 6 against the Raiders. Williams' combination of size and speed impressed the Chargers enough for the team to make him a top-10 pick back in April, but because of the extensive time he's missed while recovering from a herniated disc, it may be tough for him to earn a notable role in the Los Angeles passing attack as a rookie.