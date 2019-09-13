Play

Williams (knee) was spotted at Friday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

We'll have to see how the Chargers classify his level of participation and see what the wideout's injury designation is -- if any -- for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest against the Lions, but Williams' presence on the field Friday offers increased hope that he'll suit up for Week 2 in Detroit.

