Williams underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams will spend the rest of the 2023 season on injured reserve and isn't projected to be back to 100 percent for OTAs, but he should be ready to practice by the time camp beings. The Chargers will have a potential out from Williams' contract in the offseason, which would save the team roughly $20 million, with $7 million in dead cap money. As such, in addition to tackling his rehab, expect Williams to engage in contract discussions with his team next spring. With Williams sidelined, Joshua Palmer (knee) has stepped up as the next man up behind Keenan Allen, and rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston's role should continue to expand in the second half of the season.