Williams caught one of his three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.

After a three-week stretch in which Williams caught 11 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, the second-year receiver nearly laid an egg against what figured to be a nice matchup in the 49ers. While Travis Benjamin (foot) did play Sunday for the first time in three weeks, the speedy receiver didn't even make it through the whole game, creating a puzzling dilemma for fantasy owners hoping for another showcase game by Williams. Quarterback Philip Rivers seemed content to throw short passes all afternoon, evidenced by his 25 completions for just 250 yards, which likely resulted in the muted performance by Williams. He still figures to be a factor most weeks, particularly when the Chargers make it in the red zone, but it's a bit concerning to see the team ignore Williams after such strong start to the 2018 campaign.