Chargers' Mike Williams: Only snags one catch
Williams caught just one of his four targets for four yards and also carried the ball once for 10 yards in the 38-14 win over the Browns.
A couple of errant throws could have resulted in a bigger day for Williams, but the end result is another down performance after tallying 189 receiving yards through three weeks. Instead it was Tyrell Williams who put together an explosive afternoon, turning four targets into 118 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular reception over three defenders for a score. Mike Williams owners can take solace in the fact that the second-year receiver was one of only four Chargers to see four-plus targets, but at this point it appears to be a guessing game as to when the former No. 7 overall pick will string together another positive performance.
