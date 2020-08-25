Williams is expected to be out 2-to-4 weeks due to a sprained shoulder, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With such a timeline, Williams' availability for Week 1 in Cincinnati could be in peril, which is backed up by comments from coach Anthony Lynn earlier Tuesday. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Lynn said Williams is "out for awhile" and may not be ready for the opener. The Chargers will take a wait-and-see approach with the fourth-year wideout, and in the meantime the likes of Jalen Guyton and Joe Reed seem poised to work on the outside in Williams' place.