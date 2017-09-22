Play

Williams (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.

As of Friday, Williams has been practicing for exactly one week, but restrictions remain in place on the rookie wide receiver. Once he progresses to a full showing, the Chargers will have signaled he's closing in on his professional debut, which could arrive as early as Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Eagles.

