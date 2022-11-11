Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Keenan Allen (hamstring) was also ruled out for the contest, which leaves Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy in line to lead the Chargers' wideout corps. On the plus side, head coach Brandon Staley told Daniel Popper of The Athletic on Friday that Williams has a "good chance" of practicing in some capacity next week, potentially making the 28-year-old receiver a candidate to put an end to his two-game absence Nov. 20 versus the Chiefs.