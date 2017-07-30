Williams (back), who was placed on the PUP list Saturday, is expected to miss the entirety of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Williams reportedly met with team doctors on Saturday and they came to the conclusion that he'll need to sit out the entire training camp before being reevaluated. Look for him to undergo a heavy dose of rest and rehabilitation moving forward, although it's unclear if he'll be allowed to participate during the preseason schedule. Keenan Allen, Tyrell Wiilliams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman should be the top wideouts throughout camp.