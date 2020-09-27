Williams injured his hamstring during Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Williams spent much of the third quarter and some of the fourth in the sideline medical tent before the Chargers issued a diagnosis. The severity of the injury is unknown, but now the oft-injured wideout will need to be watched to determine whether he's in danger of missing time. If Williams needs to sit out a game or games, Jalen Guyton and Joe Reed would be the candidates to take on reps at outside receiver.
