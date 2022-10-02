Williams recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans.

Williams combined both volume and big-play ability to post his highest yardage total of the season. He led the team with 11 targets -- benefitting from the continued absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring) -- and also managed long receptions of 50 and 20 yards. Williams has now either hauled in a touchdown or topped 100 receiving yards in three of four games this season.